Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, store closures to impact Denver area real estate

All 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 locations of Buybuy Baby are expected to close.

DENVER — After months of upheaval, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has filed for bankruptcy. The decision is a low point for a home goods retailer that has been around for more than half a century — and one that will open some Denver-area real estate in prominent retail centers.

The New Jersey-based chain filed April 23 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after a failed turnaround plan left it short on cash and struggling to keep its shelves stocked, the Wall Street Journal reported. All 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 locations of Buybuy Baby are expected to close.

In the Denver metro, there are eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores:

Aurora: 5560 South Parker Road

Glendale: 370 South Colorado Blvd.

Golden: 14383 West Colfax Ave.

Highlands Ranch: 9315 Dorchester St.

Littleton: 7421 West Bowles Ave.

Northglenn: 241 West 104th Ave.

Parker: 11435 Twenty Mile Road

Westminster: 7225 W. 88th Ave.

