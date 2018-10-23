DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Accusing the startups of “gross negligence,” a class-action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Rides Inc., LimeBike and other companies involved in the proliferation of shared electric scooters.

The complaint, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court and spotted by The Washington Post, accuses the defendants of “aiding and abetting assault” by contributing to injuries sustained from collisions with the scooters.

Three of the lawsuit’s eight initial plaintiffs allege they were pedestrians hit by scooters from behind, including 62-year-old David Peterson, who told the Post he was struck by a scooter in June, suffering a fractured arm and severed biceps. The rider fled the scene.

The complaint says that the scooter companies were negligent because they should have known that their vehicles would be a dangerous “public nuisance,” and by not stopping accidents that injured pedestrians, they contributed to these “assaults.”

