Boston Market's Colorado headquarters seized, then returned by Department of Revenue

The Colorado Department of Revenue said the company's headquarters was seized over unpaid back taxes and withheld wages, and returned after it was resolved.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The headquarters of Boston Market has been returned to the company after it was seized by the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) over unpaid back taxes and withheld wages, the state agency said Wednesday.

The state revenue department said it seized the company's Golden headquarters and its three remaining Colorado restaurants in Aurora, Westminster and Colorado Springs on May 16 after issuing distraint warrants.

"When a distraint warrant is issued, the Department of Revenue posts signs on the business premises, changes the locks and seizes business assets until the state receives due back taxes — in this case wage withholding and sales tax," the revenue department said in a statement.

Since the warrants were posted, Boston Market has resolved its tax issue and has reopened its headquarters and restaurants.

"The Department of Revenue takes no pleasure in issuing distraint warrants, and we encourage all businesses in similar situations to work with us so that normal business operations are not impacted," the revenue department said.

9NEWS has reached out to Boston Market for comment.

Boston Market was acquired by its current parent company Engage Brand, LLC, a subsidiary of the Rohan Group of Companies in April 2020. The brand was founded in 1985 with a menu featuring rotisserie chicken, cornbread and mac and cheese.

As of December, the company said there were roughly 300 Boston Market restaurants operating nationwide.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.