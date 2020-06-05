Thanks to competitors, Boyer's coffee roasting again less than 1 month after fire

Thanks to an offer from two competitors Boyer's Coffee is roasting again while they plan to rebuild.

DENVER — Less than one month after a devastating fire at their North Denver roastery and Boyer’s Coffee has resumed production.

Fire swept through the Boyer’s building at 7295 Washington St. on April 1 and caused millions of dollars in damage. The building was also a historic schoolhouse dating back to 1927.

The fire was reported just before 1:50 p.m. that afternoon, according to Julie Browman with Adams County Fire Rescue. People inside the building were evacuated, and there have been no reported injuries.

Three weeks after that fire on April 21 they began roasting again after fellow local roasters invited the Boyer’s roasting team to utilize their facility while they work towards rebuilding.

Plans to rebuild the Boyer’s roastery and historic café are still in the works but for now, all of their employees are able to work.

As part of the agreement among the roasters, Boyer's was not permitted to say which other roasters are assisting them.

It will take time to get all products fully back in stock and in the meantime, Boyer’s said they're grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received over these last few weeks.

They're also planning to introduce a new coffee blend called Aspen Gold which joins the DenverBlend and Rocky Mountain Thunder roasts.