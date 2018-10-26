DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Given that the current National Football League season is half finished by the calendar — but effectively over for some teams — fans can find another metric for picking a favorite team: beer prices.

Team Marketing Report has assembled the cost per ounce of beer for every NFL stadium, according to Food & Wine. The analysis includes league-wide good news: The average price of each stadium’s cheapest beer dropped. Sure, it fell only 3 cents, and the price remains a staggering $8.17, but it’s a start.

For Broncos fans, here’s the payoff: The team’s price per ounce — 42 cents — ties with six other teams in the 32-team league for the lowest in the NFL, the report says. Some particularly bad teams charge a lot — the San Francisco 49ers at 63 cents an ounce — and some pretty good teams charge relatively little — the Atlanta Falcons at 42 cents an ounce.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Jjq5Gp

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal