Broomfield drug company to lay off 70 people

The company, Aktiv Pharma Group, had been working on a $220 million government contract.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A rapidly growing pharmaceutical company in Broomfield will lay off 70 people and permanently shut down two plants after the company's CEO said it was forced to curtail plans to grow.

In a notice to state regulators, the company said the layoffs will be spread across three locations: its Broomfield headquarters at 100 Technology Drive, and two addresses in Fort Collins, at 1413 and 1313 Duff Drive. The plants at 1313 and in Broomfield will close permanently.

The information was included in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice to the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment dated Aug. 29.

Aktiv Pharma Group, also known as Aktivax Inc., makes injectable drugs for life-threatening conditions and sells them in proprietary autoinjectors.

Since 2018, the company has publicly announced more than $275 million in contracts with the U.S. government to provide treatments and delivery methods such as antidotes to nerve agent poisoning and severe bleeding.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

