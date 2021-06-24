Companies team up to build a major wind farm in northeast Colorado

The wind farm will be built over the next six months and will provide a Denver company with wholesale electricity generated by the turbines.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A wind farm will be built in northern Weld County over the next six months that will provide a Denver company with wholesale electricity generated by turbines manufactured in the state.

Leeward Renewable Energy, based in Dallas, will own and operate the 145-megawatt Panorama Wind Farm northeast of Greeley and sell the energy it produces to Guzman Energy, a Denver-based electricity wholesaler to utilities, the companies announced.

> Video above: Wind and solar power are not to blame for Texas's power deficit

"Electric cooperatives, municipalities and tribes are clear that they want access to affordable, reliable and clean energy," said Chris Riley, CEO of Guzman Energy, in a statement. “The Panorama Wind Farm will be an important source of power for our current and future customers in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming who are seeking reliable power at reliable prices.”

Construction is expected to start next month and be completed by the end of the year, with electricity sales from the wind farm starting in 2022.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.