Business Buzz: Inflation & Denver's decision to raise its minimum wage in 2023

This week's 'Business Buzz' segment talks about inflation and Denver's decision to raise the minimum wage by nearly 9% in 2023.

DENVER — Denver Business Journal and television partner 9NEWS are launching “Business Buzz,” a series of video conversations about some of the biggest issues in business and how they affect both employers and the people who live throughout the Denver region.

DBJ senior reporter Ed Sealover and Ryan Frazier, the owner of ESG and management consulting firm Frazier Global who also serves as the 9NEWS business expert for the station’s weekly “Business Brief” segment, will discuss several topics of interest in each 15-minute episode. The full episodes, which drill down on why viewers should care about the issues, will be available for streaming through the DBJ website and 9NEWS+.

In the first episode this week, the duo first discuss inflation, looking at what it means beyond just the commonly used buzzword and what effect it could have on hiring and expansion for businesses. Sealover uses recent pricing moves by a national restaurant chain headquartered in the metro area to explain how businesses are caught between suppliers that are demanding they pay more for materials and customers who aren’t willing to see their costs go up as much.

The hosts also discuss Denver’s decision to raise its minimum wage for 2023 by nearly 9% to $17.29 per hour and the effect this could have on business operations during a time when other costs are going up rapidly as well. The two delve into how the move also will affect workers who now are making more than the minimum wage, how the rule could impact businesses in towns that border Denver and whether it could generate a positive ripple effect through the local economy.

Finally, Frazier and Sealover introduce what will be a regular segment on the show, looking at the intersection of business and politics and showing how political issues go beyond the hot-button topics to include initiatives that affect the operation of companies and their workers. This first focus is on a recently launched discount in the fees paid by entrepreneurs when they file to start a new business and the question of whether a $49 break will bolster the number of startups in Colorado.

Stay tuned to 9News and the DBJ for future installments in the coming weeks.