When it comes to the country’s hottest housing markets, Silicon Valley still holds the top spot, but Denver isn't far behind.

A new report from Seattle-based Zillow ranked the top 10 housing markets in 2019 and found that Denver is No. 3.

To find the country’s hottest housing markets, Zillow looked for cities with strong income growth, low unemployment rates, growing populations, and home values and rents that are on track to outpace the rest of the nation in 2019.

San Jose came in first as the hottest housing market for the second year in a row. Zillow’s research shows that the Northern California city has the lowest unemployment rate and the most jobs per person out of the 50 largest metros in the country. It also boasts the highest home values as well as the highest forecasted home value appreciation.

