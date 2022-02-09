Car dealer inventory shortages continue ahead of Labor Day Weekend sales

A recent industry forecast said 55% of vehicles would be sold within 10 days of arriving at a dealership in August.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Labor Day Weekend for the longest time has meant big sales for stores, including car dealers.

But since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealer's lots have struggled to fill up with new cars.

According to an automobile industry forecast by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive, vehicle inventory shortages caused price hikes in August.

In the report, Thomas King, president of J.D. Power's Data and Analytics Division, said 55% of vehicles would be sold within 10 days of arriving at a dealership in August.

The average number of days a new vehicle is in a dealer’s possession before being sold is on pace to be 20 days, which is down from 25 days a year ago.

“The lack of inventory, coupled with strong demand, continues to allow manufacturers to walk back discounts," King notes in the report. "The average incentive spend per vehicle is tracking toward $969, a decrease of 47.1% from a year ago."

At John Elway Chevrolet in Englewood, there are highs and lows when it comes to inventory.

"If you asked me that question a couple of years ago, you know, we're a very large Chevy store, so we would have about four or 500 vehicles on the ground new right now," said General Manager Jeff Silverberg. "I happen to have about 22 and that is the most I've had in months."

Silverberg considers the inventory amount a "new normal" and says they've worked to adapt, as well as their customers.

"We just roll with the punches," he said. "This is our business and we're here to solve transportation need problems and that's what we do."

The issues facing the shortage stem from the problems that have been brought up before -- COVID-19, a chip shortage and more.

"Well, you know, with the chip shortage, it depends. The more bells and whistles you get on a vehicle today, the more chips clearly that it's going to need. And therein is your problem," Silverberg said. "So if you get a more basic vehicle that requires less technology, we can probably deliver them from order to build to deliver here within 2 to 3 months. Some items on the higher end may very well be 6 months."

Overall, Silverberg advises customers for new cars to be prepared and patient.

"But if you're looking for a new car, my advice is to plan and make your decision 4 to 6 months before you would have anticipated actually coming to the dealer to take delivery," he said.

Tim Jackson, the president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement Friday that used car prices are "finally" starting to drop.

"That will make it easier for some used car shoppers to re-enter the market and get a more affordable set of wheels," Jackson wrote. "That’s good news toward affordability.”

Jackson said in August that they're at least a year and a half to two years away from some "normalization" of the market.