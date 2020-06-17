Casinos in Black Hawk, Central City reopen after 12-week closure

Gambling is returning to Black Hawk, but the game will look different with new rules after casinos closed 12 weeks ago to slow the spread of COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK, Colo. — Casinos in Black Hawk and Central City started to reopen Wednesday after being closed 12 weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At the Monarch Casino in Black Hawk, director of marketing Erica Ferris said people will see a different type of game when they roll into town.

“When you come into our casino you will notice a few things that are different,” said Ferris.

After closing in March, Black Hawk lost about $2 million in device fees collected from casinos, about $2 million in lost gaming taxes and an estimated $750,000 in sales taxes, according to the city.

Now business can get rolling again even if it’s a slow start. Slot machines will be running but only every other machine. People will be spaced 6 feet apart and casinos will be running at 50 percent capacity.

For now, table games like poker, blackjack or roulette will not be available .

All of the employees at the Monarch Casino have been tested for COVID-19, and none have tested positive.

Anyone who enters the building will have their temperature taken and will be required to wear a mask.

“You will enter through our valet department,” said Ferris. “You will have your temperature taken and asked a few health questions.”

It’s not ideal reopening but it’s a start and a chance for people to get back to normal without gambling with their health.

“This isn’t the ideal circumstance for how we would like open,’ said Ferris. But we still think we can provide a great escape for Coloradans.”