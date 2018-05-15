DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Department of Transportation on Tuesday said it wants to bore a tunnel through the mountain at the bottom of Floyd Hill to smooth away a major bottleneck for westbound I-70 travelers.

The proposed tunnel is part of a set of proposed actions that would reconfigure the I-70 and U.S. 6 interchange, improving westbound travel through the mountain corridor. A video of the proposals can be seen here.

CDOT is additionally proposing to build a westbound frontage road from U.S. 6 to Idaho Springs, and to improve the Greenway Trail to provide links for bicyclist.

The projects are estimated to cost $550 million, the upper limit if voters approve a ballot proposal in the fall to raise money for road and highway projects across the state.

