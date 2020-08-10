Centennial-based jet maker rolls out test version of its supersonic passenger plane

Boom Supersonic, the Centennial-based company formed to build supersonic planes for passenger airlines, unveiled its XB-1 test plane Wednesday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado’s most high-flying startup surpassed its most important milestone yet — finishing the test version of its supersonic jet and readying it for its first takeoff.

Boom Supersonic, the Centennial-based company formed to build supersonic planes for passenger airlines, unveiled its XB-1 test plane Wednesday in a virtual video show that featured some of the company’s high-profile investors, military and former NASA officials, as well as slick video of highlighting the glossy new jet itself.

“We’ve now shown the world that we can take a paper airplane and turn it into a physical build,” said Julie Valk, vice president of Boom operations, in the rollout presentation.

The XB-1 is slated to first take to the skies over the Mojave Desert testing grounds in California in the middle of 2021.

The single-seat, 73-foot-long plane will prove crucial design elements and flight worthiness of the Boom concept and inform the final design and manufacturing of the company’s 65-passenger Overture jet.