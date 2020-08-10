x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Business

Centennial-based jet maker rolls out test version of its supersonic passenger plane

Boom Supersonic, the Centennial-based company formed to build supersonic planes for passenger airlines, unveiled its XB-1 test plane Wednesday.
Credit: BOOM
An artist's rendition of a Boom supersonic plane in flight.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado’s most high-flying startup surpassed its most important milestone yet — finishing the test version of its supersonic jet and readying it for its first takeoff.

Boom Supersonic, the Centennial-based company formed to build supersonic planes for passenger airlines, unveiled its XB-1 test plane Wednesday in a virtual video show that featured some of the company’s high-profile investors, military and former NASA officials, as well as slick video of highlighting the glossy new jet itself.

PREVIOUS: Chinese company invests in Colorado supersonic plane maker

PREVIOUS: Colorado startup lands dozens of orders for the supersonic airliner it's developing

“We’ve now shown the world that we can take a paper airplane and turn it into a physical build,” said Julie Valk, vice president of Boom operations, in the rollout presentation.

The XB-1 is slated to first take to the skies over the Mojave Desert testing grounds in California in the middle of 2021.

The single-seat, 73-foot-long plane will prove crucial design elements and flight worthiness of the Boom concept and inform the final design and manufacturing of the company’s 65-passenger Overture jet.

Click here to continue reading and to see photos on Denver Business Journal's website.

RELATED: Denver hotel ranked among 25 best in world

RELATED: Key part of DIA's Great Hall construction project to be cut back due to budget crunch

RELATED: Denver's hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2020

RELATED: Denver bookstore legend honored by community members

RELATED: Historic 12,000-SF Cap Hill mansion listed for $5M

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool