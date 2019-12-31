DENVER — The president and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), Jim Martin, has retired, multiple sources told 9NEWS.

Sources said Martin's retirement, which is effective Dec. 31, had been planned since mid-2018. Martin's successor has not yet been determined.

Martin has been overseeing KSE's business and venue operations since November 2010, according to his biography page. Martin first joined KSE as the president of Altitude Sports & Entertainment following in the early 2000s.

KSE owns and operates the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth professional sports teams, as well as the Pepsi Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and Paramount Theatre sports and entertainment venues. The company also owns and operates the Altitude Sports & Entertainment regional television network, the Outdoor Channel and various additional affiliated and related businesses.

The news of his retirement comes amid an ongoing contract dispute between KSE DISH Network and Comcast over the distribution of the Altitude Sports Network. Sources did tell 9NEWS that Martin's retirement was unrelated to this situation.

Those contracts expired in August leaving customers with an option to watch Nuggets or Avalanche games on TV. The contract with DirecTV also expired in August, but an agreement was reached in that dispute in October.

The two sides appear to be far from reaching an agreement. Last month, the sports network filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Colorado claiming that Comcast is using its broad reach in the Denver metro market to force Altitude out of business, take control of its licensing rights to broadcast games and establish its own regional sports network.

Comcast calls the lawsuit "meritless" and said Altitude is demanding an "unacceptable" price increase for a service that most of its customers don't use.

Dish Network is not named in the lawsuit, although they're still in a contract dispute.

