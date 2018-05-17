The CEO of CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Group Inc., the parent of the Old Chicago restaurant chain, has resigned and an interim CEO has been named.

The Broomfield company said Srinivas Kumar, who became CEO of the company in 2014, resigned and Fred Beilstein III is the interim CEO.

“Despite what have been difficult times for many in casual dining, the CraftWorks family of brands represent enduring concepts that have resonated with our guests over many decades," Beilstein said in a statement.

In addition to Old Chicago, CraftWorks also operates Rock Bottom Brewery and Gordon Biersch restaurants.

The company said it opened eight new Old Chicago in 2017 in Colorado, South Carolina, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Wyoming. Ten more are planned to open this year.

Read more from our partners at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2k5H03t

