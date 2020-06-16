Cherry Creek mall inviting shoppers back on Wednesday

DENVER — The Cherry Creek Shopping Center is inviting shoppers back at 11 a.m. on Wednesday after closing its doors in March, when COVID-19 shuttered shopping malls across the state.
On Tuesday, the mall announced the reopening along with safety measures they will follow to keep customers safe and healthy. This includes a reduced daily schedule from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
>> Watch the video above for a previous 9NEWS on story on Cherry Creek mall charging for parking
Cherry Creek said they will comply with the local, state and federal laws by:
- Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day
- Requiring the use of masks
- Using signage to help customers social distance
- Offering hand sanitizer stations
- Closing the play area
- Turning off water fountains
- Removing seating areas
- Allowing for more space to social distance in common areas and food courts.
Cherry Creek's reopening of its 160 retail shops follows similar announcements from Denver metro malls that have opened following the shutdown around the state.
Broomfield's Flatiron Crossing Mall opened on Tuesday and the Colorado Mills mall and Southwest Plaza opened to the public last week.
Park Meadows mall in Douglas County was one of the first malls to reopen to the public on May 24.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS