Cherry Creek mall inviting shoppers back on Wednesday

The Denver mall's doors open at 11 a.m. and it will operate on reduced shopping hours.

DENVER — The Cherry Creek Shopping Center is inviting shoppers back at 11 a.m. on Wednesday after closing its doors in March, when COVID-19 shuttered shopping malls across the state.

On Tuesday, the mall announced the reopening along with safety measures they will follow to keep customers safe and healthy. This includes a reduced daily schedule from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Cherry Creek said they will comply with the local, state and federal laws by:

Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day

Requiring the use of masks

Using signage to help customers social distance

Offering hand sanitizer stations

Closing the play area

Turning off water fountains

Removing seating areas

Allowing for more space to social distance in common areas and food courts.

Cherry Creek's reopening of its 160 retail shops follows similar announcements from Denver metro malls that have opened following the shutdown around the state.

Broomfield's Flatiron Crossing Mall opened on Tuesday and the Colorado Mills mall and Southwest Plaza opened to the public last week.

Park Meadows mall in Douglas County was one of the first malls to reopen to the public on May 24.