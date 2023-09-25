Here's what developers are planning at The Cherry Cricket site in Cherry Creek North

The restaurant, which serves hamburgers, beer and other fare, opened along East Second Avenue in 1945.

DENVER — More than a year after it purchased The Cherry Cricket property, a development firm has unveiled its plans for the site at 2645 E. Second Ave. in Cherry Creek North. Spoiler alert: it's a new office building.

Denver-based Alpine Investments, along with Tryba Architects, submitted plans to the city on Sept. 21 proposing a seven- and eight-story office building between the Cherry Cricket and the Clayton Hotel & Members Club. The office would include three levels of below-grade parking and ground-floor retail space as well.

As Alpine Investments principals Churchill Bunn and David Pietsch III promised upon the purchase of the site with partners last June, The Cherry Cricket restaurant will remain. The adjacent businesses along Clayton Street — Cherry Creek Tailoring & Alterations and cocktail bar Forget Me Not — may not be as lucky, however.

On the 0.57-acre site, plans call for the demolition of the one-story portion in the rear of The Cherry Cricket building, as well as the demolition of the two-story portion that currently houses the tailor business and Forget Me Not. In its place, the developers want to build a mixed-use office and retail building, which would be partially seven stories and partially eight stories.

> Read the rest of the article at the Denver Business Journal.

