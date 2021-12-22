Cherry Cricket owners to open third location in Littleton

The opening will be part of a push to expand the chain to other Front Range cities in the near future.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Less than four years after opening its second location, the beloved Denver restaurant chain Cherry Cricket is planning to open a third restaurant in the city of Littleton, part of a growth push that its leadership expects to push the chain into Colorado Springs and other Front Range cities in the near future.

Ed Cerkovnik, co-CEO of parent company Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC, said the company plans to close on the purchase of the former Crestwood Restaurant about a mile east of downtown Littleton by Thursday and then move forward on replacing the years-vacant building with the next location of its star concept.

> Video above: Students transform Cherry Cricket's beer garden into colorful work of art, aired in August 2020.

At 6,400 square feet, this will be the smallest of the Cherry Cricket eateries, but Cerkovnik said he believes that it will fit in well in the growing area south of Denver.

Cerkovnik and Alex Bunn, company vice president of brand strategy and growth, told Denver Business Journal in an interview Tuesday that they expect to open the new location between fall 2022 and early spring of 2023 after performing extensive renovations to the property.

