Chipotle Mexican Grill announced plans on Wednesday to relocate its headquarters, currently in Denver, to Newport Beach, California.

Functions within the current Denver office will either be consolidated in Chipotle's existing office in Columbus, Ohio or moved to the new headquarters in Newport Beach.

Over the next six months, Chipotle will transition its Denver and New York office functions to Newport Beach and Columbus. Newport Beach will serve as the headquarters for the company's operations, business development, marketing, communications, finance, supply chain, food safety, technology, HR and other corporate functions.

The support functions will be located in the Shared Services Center in Columbus.

After this, Chipotle will close its Denver and New York City offices.

This move will affect approximately 400 employees in Denver and New York, with some being offered relocation and retention packages.

