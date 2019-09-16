DENVER — The Colorado Business Hall of Fame will add eight inductees to its ranks in 2020, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain Inc. announced Thursday.

The Hall of Fame recognizes the state's distinguished business leaders from past and present. The newest class will be inducted at the 31st annual Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Jan. 23, 2020, which is sponsored by UMB Bank and will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. Information on attending the event is available online.

Laureates were "selected for their enduring and innovative professional contributions to Colorado, inspirational and ethical acumen, and philanthropic endeavors," according to today's announcement.

The 2020 class includes leaders in real estate, automotive dealerships, architecture and financial services.

