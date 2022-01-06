King Soopers employees called to strike in Colorado by union

Contracts for King Soopers employees in Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, Parker and retail clerks in Colorado Springs expire Saturday night, UFCW Local 7 said.

COLORADO, USA — The labor union representing King Soopers employees in Colorado announced it is calling for employees to strike amid contract negations.

Contracts for King Soopers employees in Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, Parker and retail clerks in Colorado Springs expire Saturday night, according to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7.

UFCW Local 7 said the following groups of employees voted this week to preauthorize picketing:

Denver Retail - 98% voted to strike

Denver Meat - 97% voted to strike

Colorado Springs Retail - 95% voted to strike

Colorado Springs Meat - 97% voted to strike

Broomfield Retail and Meat - 100% voted to strike

Boulder Meat - 100% voted to strike

Parker Meat - 100% voted to strike

UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said a strike date will be announced in the coming days, which could be as soon Sunday.

"In the meantime, continue to report to work until and unless you hear otherwise from the Union," she said in a letter to union members.

Cordova accused King Soopers of failing to bargain in good faith when calling for employees to strike.

"After repeated attempts to bring about an end to King Soopers’ unfair labor practices, which have sought to prevent grocery workers from securing an industry-leading contract, King Soopers has left us with no choice but to call for an unfair labor practice strike," Cordova said in a statement.

> Video above from November: Colorado labor unions take action as demand grows and shortages continue.

King Soopers released the details of its latest offer Thursday, which includes wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years:

Wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year with additional increases over the life of the contract.

Starting pay increased to $16 an hour.

Ratification bonuses for active associates: $4,000 for 10+ years of service, $2,000 for less than 10 years.

The offer also includes an additional company investment into health care benefits that would results in "zero impact" to current premiums based on current projections, King Soopers said.

"At King Soopers, we want what is best for our associates, and our goal is to continue providing market competitive wages and benefits that we know are so important to our associates and their families,” stated Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market. “Meanwhile Local 7 is threatening disruption instead of focusing on what is best for our associates, their members."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.