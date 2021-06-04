Colorado performance venues to receive COVID relief

DENVER — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper on Tuesday announced a new COVID relief program aimed at helping performance venues impacted by the pandemic.
The Shuttered Venue Operations Grant Program (SVOGP), which was expanded by the American Rescue Plan, is designed to help independent venues by providing relief up to 45% of pre-pandemic revenue or up to $10 million, according to Hickenlooper's office.
According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), eligible businesses include:
- Live venue operators or promoters
- Theatrical producers
- Live performing arts organization operators
- Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria
- Motion picture theater operators
- Talent representatives
- Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements
