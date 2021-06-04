Colorado performance venues to receive COVID relief

Senator Hickenlooper announced a new COVID-19 relief program aimed at helping performance venues.

DENVER — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper on Tuesday announced a new COVID relief program aimed at helping performance venues impacted by the pandemic.

> Video above: Red Rocks to open in April with 2,500-person capacity.

The Shuttered Venue Operations Grant Program (SVOGP), which was expanded by the American Rescue Plan, is designed to help independent venues by providing relief up to 45% of pre-pandemic revenue or up to $10 million, according to Hickenlooper's office.

According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), eligible businesses include:

Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria

Motion picture theater operators

Talent representatives

Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements

More information about the grant can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.