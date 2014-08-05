The quantum race is here, and Colorado is poised to lead the pack

One tech leader described Colorado as a "good petri dish for quantum to grow."

BOULDER, Colo — Frannie Matthews, the president and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association, was growing up in central Florida when the state developed its Space Coast, where Apollo 11 launched to the moon.

Just as Florida became synonymous with the U.S. space program in the 1960s, Matthews believes Colorado has the potential to emerge now as the national birthplace of quantum technology.

"We are in a unique position," Matthews said of Colorado. "We have academia that is really leading in quantum. We also have more national labs in Colorado than any other state outside of the Beltway. We've got several startups. That creates a good petri dish for quantum to grow."

Boulder is home to the quantum research centers JILA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. As a growing number of researchers at those facilities studied quantum physics in 2022, state officials and innovators took steps to build Colorado into a nation-leading ecosystem for quantum computing.

>Read the full article at Denver Business Journal.

