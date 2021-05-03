The Colorado Sun is now part owner of 2 dozen community newspapers

The husband and wife owners of Colorado Community Media were nearing retirement and said they wanted the newspapers to remain under local control.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Sun, a local digital-only news enterprise founded in 2018, has partnered with a new nonprofit to purchase a network of 24 weekly or monthly newspapers in Colorado.

The National Trust for Local News and The Colorado Sun were announced on Monday as partners owners of the papers previously owned by Colorado Community Media (CCM).

Jerry and Ann Healey were the owners and publishers of the papers. As they neared retirement, they turned to the Colorado Media Project and the Colorado News Collaborative (COLab) for help finding new owners who would keep CCM news outlets locally controlled.

“We’ve worked hard to preserve the local integrity of these newspapers. They give their communities stories, information and government accountability they can't get anywhere else — and connect businesses directly with readers," Jerry Healey said in a news release.

"This exciting partnership allows Ann and I to step back with a sense of gratitude, knowing these local voices will continue to be heard and that these news sources will not only thrive, but also innovate as they move forward under new local leadership,” Jerry Healey said.

This is the first acquisition for The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit established to provide funding and advisory services to local news enterprises committed to local ownership.

"We at the Trust are investing in building sustainable local and community news organizations that are owned by entities in the communities they serve. We are so grateful for the opportunity to work with this incredible group of funders, owners, and journalists as our first transaction, to keep this network of newspapers in local hands, and to help write the next chapter for quality local news and information in these communities,” said Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro, CEO of The National Trust for Local News.

The Colorado Sun, which was launched in 2018 by former Denver Post journalists who resigned in protest after deep newsroom cuts by the newspaper's hedge fund owner, will serve as operator and part owner. Additional technical support will come from COLab and the Colorado Press Association.

“Now is the time to develop innovative, sustainable models to support local news, and I’m thrilled that The Sun can work with our partners to help preserve these important community voices,” said Larry Ryckman, editor and co-founder of The Colorado Sun.

“We are excited to leave these newspapers in the hands of people with vision and the resources to achieve those visions," Ann Healey said. "And we look forward to seeing them succeed and grow the newspaper network, while being good stewards for our employees and communities."

