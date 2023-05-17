Colorado Teardrops creating EV camping trailer

Colorado Teardrops in Boulder is building campers that can charge electric vehicles and power a house in an emergency.

BOULDER, Colo. — At Colorado Teardrops in Boulder, owner Dean Wiltshire says they have started building and will soon sell campers that can charge electric vehicles.

“The world is changing and we are electrifying,” said Wiltshire. "And it’s with electric trailers to support electric vehicles.”

There are more electric cars on the road, but one big downside is when you pull a camper you lose a lot of range. With a camper that charges your car while you’re camping, you can get some of that range back.

“They are aerodynamic with design, so it slips through the air. That’s more important than weight for EV range," said Wiltshire.

Colorado Teardrops will have several battery designs: the Boulder, the Classic, the Golden, and eventually the 200-kilowatt Big Denver.

The new campers can charge an EV while also adding battery storage for homes with solar, or can be used to power a house if the power goes out.

“When you get home you can plug your trailer in your home,” said Wiltshire. “Your solar panels will fill up your trailers, and your trailer will power your house – even in the evening."

