Federal unemployment benefits set to expire as Colorado claims continue to climb

Initial claims have risen every week since hitting a low point in September, CDLE data shows.

COLORADO, USA — Temporary federal unemployment benefits which were implemented earlier this year through the CARES Act are set to expire at the end of the month as new initial claims rise in Colorado, state labor officials said Thursday.

There were just over 19,000 regular initial unemployment claims last week and about 17,000 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), according to the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

Since mid-March, a total of 662,508 regular initial unemployment claims have been filed for a grand total of 876,440 claims, including federal PUA benefits.

PUA which provides benefits for gig workers expires at the end of the year with the last payment on Dec. 26. The Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Workshare programs also expire at that time unless action is taken by Congress before then. Even if action is taken, state labor officials said they would likely be a gap in benefits while the system is updated.

In early November, the state unemployment rate fell below 5% which triggered an end to the State Extended Benefits(SEB) program, which provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits for those who had exhausted their regular benefits. SEB officially ended on Nov. 28 and under federal rules can not be implemented until 13 weeks have passed even if the unemployment rate is over 5%, state labor officials said.

CDLE said they've asked if the benefits can be retroactive, but said the 13-week waiting period before that benefit can kick in again cannot be waived.

For the week ending Dec. 5, 19,024 regular claims were filed which is about 2,000 more than the week prior. PUA claims also climbed. There were 17,232 claims last week compared with 15,219 for the week ending Nov. 28.

According to CDLE data, initial claims have risen steadily since hitting their lowest point since the pandemic began during the week ending Sept. 26. That week there are 4,840 claims.

Benefits paid since March 29 total $6.4 Billion



Regular UI $2.34 Billion

Week ending December 5: $34.5 Million



Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

(gig workers/self-employed) $891.1 Million



Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants) $2.50 Billion



Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

(extends unemployment benefits by up to 13 weeks) $263.1 Million



State Extended Benefits

(extends unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks) $26.3 Million



Lost Wages Assistance

($300/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants) $379.1 Million

CDLE and its partners are holding regular, no-cost trainings that can help unemployed Coloradans get rehired.

A sampling of events is below: a complete list of events, workshops and training opportunities is available on the CDLE website.

Dec 15., 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Interviewing Workshop

Dec. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Networking Workshop

Through Dec. 18: Arapahoe/Douglas Works!

December 18, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm: Resume Workshop

A complete list of events workshops and trainings is available on the CDLE website.