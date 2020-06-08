WATCH LIVE: More than 7,000 weekly unemployment claims filed in Colorado, continuing decrease

Unemployment claims have continued to decrease since a one week spike in early July, according to the labor department.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced that regular initial unemployment dropped down to near 7,000 for the week ending Aug. 1.

There were 7,138 regular initial unemployment claims and 7,585 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed during that week.

CDLE said $85 million in regular unemployment was paid out during the week ending July 25.

Since mid-March, a total of 517,203 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 679,255 claims, including federal PUA benefits.

For the week ending July 11, there were 10,506 regular claims, which was the most since mid-June, according to CDLE.

Claims dropped the week ending July 17; CDLE reported 8,486 filed regular initial unemployment claims and 9,233 filed PUA claims. Claims dropped again the week ending July 25; There were 8,008 regular initial unemployment claims and 9,727 PUA claims filed during that week.

The department also announced Thursday that it has paid out over $4.3 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, and those filing PUA claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) claims, which provided eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week until its expiration on July 26.

There will be a gap in the payment of any additional benefits until Congress extends the FPUC program or creates a new program.

Anyone who has exhausted the 26 weeks of unemployment available through the state can apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), a federal program that extends unemployment benefits by 13 weeks.

Anyone applying for the additional PEUC benefits will use the same login, password and pin number they used to apply for regular unemployment benefits. CDLE said those reaching the end of the 26-week period should receive an email with instructions on how to apply.

Benefits paid since March 29, according to CDLE:

Regular unemployment: $1.46 billion

PUA: $490 million

FPUC: About $2.33 billion

PEUC: $8.8 million

Total: $4.28 billion

Industries with highest initial claims for week ending July 18, according to CDLE

Accommodation and Food Services: 765 (12.1% of claims for week) Healthcare and Social Service: 684 (10.8%) Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 653 (10.3%) Retail Trade: 615 (9.7%) Manufacturing: 590 (9.3%) Construction: 478 (7.6%) Professional and Technical Services: 440 (7.0%) Education Services: 295 (4.7%) Other Services: 273 (4.3%) Transporting and Warehousing: 273 (4.3%)

At the federal level, nearly 1.2 million Americans applied for state unemployment benefits, according the U.S. Labor Department.

The new jobless claims were down by 249,000 from the previous week after rising for two straight weeks.

It's the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The, $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless expired on July 26 and Congress has not come to an agreement on extending the extra benefits.

After more than a week’s worth of bipartisan talks in Washington D.C. on a huge COVID-19 response bill, negotiators are stuck but still trying.

A combative meeting Wednesday involving top Capitol Hill Democrats and the postmaster general and a souring tone from both sides indicate that a long slog remains, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows threatened afterward that President Donald Trump is exploring options to use executive authority to extend a partial eviction ban and address unemployment benefits.