Colorado adds 6,200 jobs in July, unemployment drops to 7.4%

The state's unemployment dropped 3.2% from June, according to CDLE.

COLORADO, USA — Unemployment in the state dropped to 7.4% in July as 6,200 non-farm payroll jobs were added, according to a Colorado Department of Labor and Environment (CDLE) household survey.

CDLE reported unemployment dropped from 10.6% in June, while the national unemployment rate decreased from 11.1% in June to 10.2% in July.

Overall, CDLE reports Colorado's labor force decreased by 97,500 in July to 3,079,600. That 66.6% workforce participation rate was the exact same in June.

According to the survey, the number of individuals employed increased by 11,100 to 2,851,300, representing 61.7% of Colorado's population over the age of 16.

Colorado's employment-to-population has increased since it was 58.3% in April, but is still well below February's prepandemic level of 67.7%, according to CDLE.

The following Colorado counties had the highest unemployment rates in July, according to CDLE:

Gilpin (12.0%) Summit (10.1%) Huerfano (9.9%) Pitkin (9.4%) Eagle (9.4%)