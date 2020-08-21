x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Business

Colorado adds 6,200 jobs in July, unemployment drops to 7.4%

The state's unemployment dropped 3.2% from June, according to CDLE.

COLORADO, USA — Unemployment in the state dropped to 7.4% in July as 6,200 non-farm payroll jobs were added, according to a Colorado Department of Labor and Environment (CDLE) household survey.

> Video above: Colorado extends unemployment benefits for 13 more weeks.

CDLE reported unemployment dropped from 10.6% in June, while the national unemployment rate decreased from 11.1% in June to 10.2% in July.

CDLE is scheduled to examine July employment data in a 10 a.m. news conference. 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

> DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE 

> DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

Overall, CDLE reports Colorado's labor force decreased by 97,500 in July to 3,079,600. That 66.6% workforce participation rate was the exact same in June.

According to the survey, the number of individuals employed increased by 11,100 to 2,851,300, representing 61.7% of Colorado's population over the age of 16.

Colorado's employment-to-population has increased since it was 58.3% in April, but is still well below February's prepandemic level of 67.7%, according to CDLE.

The following Colorado counties had the highest unemployment rates in July, according to CDLE:

  1. Gilpin (12.0%)
  2. Summit (10.1%)
  3. Huerfano (9.9%)
  4. Pitkin (9.4%)
  5. Eagle (9.4%)

RELATED: 1.1 million Americans seek unemployment aid as layoffs remain high

RELATED: Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions

RELATED: About 6,000 file for unemployment in Colorado, continuing downward trend

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS