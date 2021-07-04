These are Colorado's 25 best places to live (new for 2021)

"Best places" in this ranking includes cities, towns, suburbs and neighborhoods.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado cities, towns and other municipalities consistently rank high among American areas as some of the best places to live in terms of factors like family-friendliness, affordability and commute times.

Each year, Pittsburgh-based school and city ranking website Niche ranks the best places to live in states across the U.S.

"Best places" in this ranking includes cities, towns, suburbs and neighborhoods.

>Video above: Denver home prices rise 6.9% in March

Niche taps into multiple sources including the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey and other census-related datasets, crime reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Internal Revenue Service.

This year's No. 1 best place to live in the U.S. is Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.