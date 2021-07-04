These are Colorado's 25 best places to live (new for 2021)

COLORADO, USA — Colorado cities, towns and other municipalities consistently rank high among American areas as some of the best places to live in terms of factors like family-friendliness, affordability and commute times.
Each year, Pittsburgh-based school and city ranking website Niche ranks the best places to live in states across the U.S.
"Best places" in this ranking includes cities, towns, suburbs and neighborhoods.
>Video above: Denver home prices rise 6.9% in March
Niche taps into multiple sources including the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey and other census-related datasets, crime reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Internal Revenue Service.
This year's No. 1 best place to live in the U.S. is Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.
>Click through a gallery at the Denver Business Journal to view the 25 best places to live in Colorado, according to Niche.
