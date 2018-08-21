DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Colorado’s community college system was ranked in the top 15 of WalletHub’s 2018 list, placing 14th.

The personal finance website selected a sample of 715 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges. WalletHub evaluated the schools based on three key dimensions, including: cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes.

The three states ranked highest in the 2018 study were South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana. The three states at the bottom were West Virginia, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

WalletHub also ranked individual community colleges based on cost and education and career outcomes.

