Combined local-state tax rate in Colorado stood at 9.4% in 2019

The study included examinations on levies about general sales taxes, property taxes, excise taxes, and others.

COLORADO, USA — The effective state and local tax rate for Colorado residents in 2019 was 9.4%, the 34th highest percentage among the 50 states, according to a new ranking published by the Tax Foundation.

>> Video above: A timelapse of scenes from Denver.

Across the United States, the average state-local tax burden came in at 10.3% of Americans’ combined income, the study said. Generally, state-local tax rates rose in 2019 over the previous year as tax collections outpaced overall income growth, the Tax Foundation’s analysis found.

The foundation’s researchers also point out that about a fifth of states’ tax revenues come from nonresidents, such as tourists and out-of-state homeowners. Based on the latest economic data available, the study accounted for this and looked primarily at state and local levies paid by each state’s residents.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.