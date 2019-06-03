DENVER — Full disclosure: Writing this story took longer than necessary because the author was frantically Googling “really cool, smart celebrity couples” to use for context.

So instead, just picture your favorite couple when you hear this announcement: Colorado Public Radio Wednesday announced its intent to buy local news startup Denverite, which means that our state’s news landscape is about to get smarter and more diverse.

CPR said the acquisition of Denverite from its parent company Spirited Media was made possible by donations from the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, the Ellenoff Family Fund and Gates Family Foundation.

Denverite first launched in 2016 and has since gained something of a cult following in Denver. In a news release, CPR said Denverite will keep its own brand and unique voice, but bolster its arts coverage.

The financial details of the CPR and Denverite deal have not yet been made public, according to Denverite’s website.

Denverite will remain in its office in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, though its current editor will move to CPR's Centennial headquarters to serve as digital managing editor there.

