DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CU Denver is seeking a real estate development partner in the first step of its facilities master plan.

The university has engaged JLL to solicit a private-sector partner for a development, operation and management opportunity on a parcel of campus at Walnut and 4th that includes the Campus Village Apartments and an undeveloped portion.

The apartments have 700 beds.

“It’s an attractive development opportunity for a partner to activate underutilized land with mixed-use development, enabling CU Denver to direct its focus and funding to its critical facility needs," said Bob Hunt, managing director with JLL's higher education group.

