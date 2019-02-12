SAN FRANCISCO — In the world of online shopping, today is expected to be the storm after the storm.

Adobe Analytics — which tracks online sales — says it expects people to drop $9.4 billion on online sales this Cyber Monday. If that does happen, it would be a 19% increase over last year’s Cyber Monday.

Today’s buy-a-thon comes on the heels of robust Black Friday sales, many of them executed online. Meanwhile, shoppers, many using smartphones, spent another $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.

Adobe Analytics says that’s up 18% from a year earlier. Adobe reports that holiday season sales are on track to grow 14.9% from 2018. Small businesses garnered $68.2 billion in online sales from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.

Adobe said Sunday that smartphone revenue made up 41.2% of all e-commerce revenue on Saturday. That is up 22% from a year ago.

Saturday’s top-selling products included toys from Disney’s “Frozen 2,” “Madden 20” and “FIFA 20” video games, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple AirPods.

