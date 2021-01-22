WATCH LIVE: Colorado labor force reached highest level since February

Numbers also show Pueblo County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state at 11.3%.

COLORADO, USA — The number of Coloradans participating in the labor force in December reached the highest level since February 2020, which was before the coronavirus pandemic began, according to new numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in December to 8.4%. The national unemployment rate was unchanged from November at 6.7%.

Other highlights from the household survey include:

Colorado’s labor force grew by 42,400 in December to 3,212,600. The labor force participation rate increased by eight-tenths of a percentage point to 69%. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force reached its highest level since February, when it was 69.4%.



The number of individuals employed in Colorado decreased by 24,400 in December to 2,943,400, which represents 63.3 percent of the state's 16+ population. Colorado's employment-to-population ratio has been relatively flat since September.



Counties with the highest unemployment rates in December were: Pueblo (11.3%), Huerfano (11.0%), Gilpin (10.6%), Costilla (10.1%), and Clear Creek (9.6%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s December unadjusted rate of 8.2%.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado declined by 20,300 from November to December for a total of 2,662,600 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private-sector payroll jobs decreased by 20,600, while government added 300 jobs.

With December job losses, Colorado has gained back 191,500 of the 342,300 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April. That translates to a job recovery rate of 55.9%, which marginally exceeds the U.S. rate of 55.6%.