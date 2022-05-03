These are the first 3 proposed projects for new RiNo development

According to concept plans, construction is expected to start on May 1, 2023, and be completed on May 1, 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The co-developers behind Denargo Market, a new mixed-use development being planned for Denver’s River North Art District, submitted concept plans for the first phase of the project.

>Video above: What's the latest with the plan to redevelop Elitch Gardens?

Chicago-based Golub & Company and Denver-based Formativ filed plans for three parcels located at 2650 Arkins Court on April 28. In an email to the Denver Business Journal, the joint venture said they will focus on these three parcels first.

“We’ve submitted our vertical concept plan to Denver Community Planning and Development, for the first three parcels we will be focused on. This represents an exciting next step toward realizing our vision for a vibrant, mixed-use community in Denargo Market,” Golub & Company and Formativ wrote in a statement to the DBJ.

This will be the first step of many for the joint venture the group hopes will become "a true center point for the community, by providing compelling spaces to live, work, dine, shop and gather.”

>Read the full article at bizjournals.com/denver/.

Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.