Denver is touted as one of the "strong contenders" in CNBC's latest ranking of the 20 cities vying for Amazon's, $5 billion, 50,000-job second headquarters.

CNBC based its ranking in large part on its recent analysis of "Top States for Business." Colorado emerged as No. 5 on that list.

Denver's strong business climate, its top-ranked airport and its tech talent are cited as favorable factors that would be important to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). But its "severe worker shortages" have contributed to a relatively high cost of doing business, CNBC notes.

Denver's "grades" in the four weighted categories are as follows:

Population: A+

Stability: B+

Talent: A-

Location: B-

