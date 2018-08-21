Denver is touted as one of the "strong contenders" in CNBC's latest ranking of the 20 cities vying for Amazon's, $5 billion, 50,000-job second headquarters.
CNBC based its ranking in large part on its recent analysis of "Top States for Business." Colorado emerged as No. 5 on that list.
Denver's strong business climate, its top-ranked airport and its tech talent are cited as favorable factors that would be important to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). But its "severe worker shortages" have contributed to a relatively high cost of doing business, CNBC notes.
Denver's "grades" in the four weighted categories are as follows:
- Population: A+
- Stability: B+
- Talent: A-
- Location: B-
