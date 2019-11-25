DENVER — Denver has the 10th-highest share of million-dollar homes of any U.S. metropolitan area, according to a new list.

Online loan provider LendingTree created the ranking based on its review of the number of million-dollar homes in each of the nation’s 50 largest metros.

Denver had the 10th-highest percentage of units valued at or above $1 million with 3.95%. A total of 28,227 homes of the metro’s 713,951 units fall into that category. The median value of owner-occupied housing units in the market is $420,600.

In San Jose, Calif., the market with the highest share of million-dollar homes at 56.46%, the median home value is $1,091,100.

All five of the metros with the highest percentage of million-dollar homes were on the West Coast, and Seattle was the only one outside of California.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: This Denver eatery is among the nation's highest-grossing independent restaurants

RELATED: Secluded Evergreen estate offers 360-degree views and custom rustic design for $6.8M

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS