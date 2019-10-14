DENVER — After eight years in business, the Denver Bicycle Cafe will be closing its doors, according to a statement published on its website.

The coffee shop, which included a bike shop and bar, said they were extremely grateful for all of their customers and partners for their business and support, the coffee shop said in the statement.

"Running a small business is always difficult, and with major changes in the neighborhood due to construction disruptions, as well as a restrictive lease, it has become impossible to make ends meet and sustain the Bike Shop and Cafe," their statement said. "Sadly, this is a common story in Denver neighborhoods these days."

In the next few weeks, the cafe will be holding a liquidation sale with up to 50 percent off for bicycles and accessories in all in-stock items.

