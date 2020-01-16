DENVER — Denver-based breakfast chain Snooze, an A.M. Eatery plans to make its Kansas City debut Feb. 5.

Snooze will open inside a 4,300-square-foot space at 4140 Broadway in Westport. The restaurant can accommodate about 170 people, and one of the perks is a dog-friendly patio, The Kansas City Star reports.

Prior to the official opening, Snooze will head to Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing Co. for a pop-up bingo brunch Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. The event will include food and drink specials and giveaways.

The breakfast-focused restaurant stays open until 2:30 p.m. and features offerings such as shrimp and grits, breakfast tacos, breakfast pot pie, sandwiches and the Bella! Bella! Benny, which features thin slices of prosciutto, Taleggio cheese, and poached eggs on toasted ciabatta, topped with cream cheese hollandaise, balsamic glaze and arugula.

