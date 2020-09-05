Nail salons, spas prepare to reopen this weekend

Denver's stay-at-home order expires this weekend, and many businesses can reopen under strict guidelines

DENVER — Saturday can’t come soon enough for Maureen MacArthur.

That’s when the owner of File-N-Style, a nail salon on Colfax, can reopen.

“These people have become my friends. I see them every two weeks,” she said. “I miss the laughter, I miss making people feel good.”

On Saturday, Denver’s stay-at-home order expires and businesses are allowed to re-open with strict guidelines in place.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) has shared specific guidelines for salons and spas, giving businesses like MacArthur’s a list of rules for reopening.

But MacArthur has been preparing for a safer reopening for weeks. In the last month, she said she's been sending information to customers outlining the changes they will notice when they returned to the nail salon. Those include:

Customers will wait in the car until they are called in for their appointment

Masks are required to receive any service

Upon entry, customers will be required to have a temperature check and wash their hands

Each customer will only make contact with one manicurist, who will help them with tasks like picking a polish color

Manicuring tables will have a Plexiglas divider between customers and employees

The business will limit the number of people inside and sanitize between each appointment

“It’s about keeping your clients and your employees safe,” MacArthur said. “It’s so important. You can’t mess with somebody else’s health.”

MacArthur said these measures make her feel more comfortable about her safety and the safety of her employees, too.

She said her customers appreciate the caution.

“I spent about eight hours calling our clients, after I sent out emails because I wanted to talk to them personally and say, ‘Did you get the email about the precautions were taking? And how are you feeling about things?’ Do you want to keep that appointment? If you don’t feel safe, let’s go ahead and keep the one a month from now,’” she said.

“I’d say 75% want to come in because of the extra efforts we’re doing.”

In downtown Denver, The Oxford Hotel reopened Friday. Over the next few days, The Oxford Club Spa and Salon at the hotel will also reopen.

That includes massage services. DORA has shared guidelines for those businesses, too.

“It’s a very sensitive subject for a lot of people,” said Tiffany Own, the Area General Manager for The Oxford Hotel. "At a spa, you’re physically touching other people and people are vulnerable in that state. And we really want to be sure we have checked all of the boxes to keep people as comfortable as possible.”

The Oxford Hotel is also requiring masks for employees and providing them for guests, conducting temperature checks, and has incorporated sanitation stations throughout the spa and salon. Owen said schedules have been modified and social distancing measures have been put in place to keep the number of people in the same area at a low number.

She said customers are ready to come back.

“The salon is booked. We have had people calling left and right and it’s been incredible,” she said. “But in terms of the spa, it's much slower moving. People are a lot more hesitant, people are calling with lots of questions. They do want that service and they want that experience, but what does that look like now versus what it looked like before?”

She said they do have some customers ready for the spa, which opens Monday.

The Oxford Hotel is offering a free massage for frontline workers and first responders right now, through an offer called “Healing For Heroes.”

“It seemed like a perfect fit for us to really do some community outreach and help those who are helping us,” Owen said.