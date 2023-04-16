x
Original Quiznos closes for non-payment of taxes

The restaurant on North Grant Street first opened in 1981.
Credit: By Xnatedawgx - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6572772

DENVER — The City of Denver shut down the original Quiznos restaurant at 1275 N. Grant St. for non-payment of taxes, according to notices posted on the restaurant’s front door.

First opened in 1981, the restaurant’s street sign still notes “The first location … 1981.”

Signs posted on the door show the owner is behind $12,341 in sales taxes, and another showing $812 due for an occupational privilege tax.

The restaurant’s owner is listed as Dominik Mendoza, who apparently owns several Quiznos locations including a recently redesigned one in Hobbs, New Mexico, under the company name CF Lifestyles Investments LLC.

Read the rest of this article at The Denver Gazette.

   

