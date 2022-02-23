Downtown, Cherry Creek hotels ranked best in Denver by US News

The list focused on stylish, luxury properties in the downtown and Cherry Creek areas on its list of the best hotels in the Denver area this year.

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report ranked a Colorado hotel among the 15 best lodging facilities in the United States, and it focused on stylish, luxury properties in the downtown and Cherry Creek areas on its list of the best hotels in the Denver area this year.

In its annual Best Hotels rankings, the magazine lauded The Little Nell in Aspen as the top destination in the state and the No. 13 hotel in the United States. It praised everything from its two in-house restaurants (Element 47 and Ajax Tavern) to its variety of kid-friendly amenities.

“Sitting at the base of Aspen Mountain on the southern edge of town, The Little Nell caters to snow junkies with on-site services such as a ski concierge team (who can secure everything from lift tickets to ski rentals) and an equipment storage center,” the magazine wrote. “However, guests say that the hotel's proximity to powder isn't the only reason to book.”

The magazine also ranked hotels by state and by metro area, and its list of the 10 best properties in Denver included two hotels more than a century old (The Oxford Hotel and The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa), as well as properties like The Art Hotel and The Crawford Hotel that have been built within the past 10 years.

