Denver company pivots to making UV products, hopes it will help stadiums reopen

Gallery Carts, Kiosks and Portables pivoted during the pandemic to add UV technology to its products.

DENVER — Inside a Denver warehouse, the team at Gallery Carts, Kiosks and Portables works to fill orders for empty venues.

“All of our clients have been shut down for anywhere from 45 days to they’re still shut down today," said Gallery owner Dan Gallery.

The company makes mobile bars, food carts and kiosks for stadiums and large venues all over the country.

“Venues like the Pepsi Center, Empower Field, the Denver Zoo, Red Rocks, you name it," Gallery said.

Business slowed when COVID-19 reached Colorado.

“We have not had any significant transactions close during the pandemic," Gallery said.

In dark times, Gallery brought his family business into light.

“We came up with three core products all with UV lights as the basis to help with sanitation," Gallery said.

The company designed a beverage cooler with UV lights triggered to turn on when the door shuts. The UV lights disinfect the front row of cans.

“We are definitely the only ones that we know of doing it," Gallery said.

Gallery is offering retrofit kits to clients so they can add UV lights to their existing coolers.

“There’s a ton of interest," he said. “We’ve been talking to every major foodservice operator and every major venue about them.”

The company also partnered with Nebraska-based Safe Health Solutions on a portable UV sink.

"We are limiting the viruses around the sink basin, but we're also killing it in the p-trap where it resides," Gallery explained.

Finally, Gallery introduced a UV cabinet into its lineup that can disinfect face masks. Dan Gallery said he envisions employees at stadiums or large venues storing their reusable masks in the cabinet between shifts.

“It helps reduce their cost," he said. “They’re not buying disposable masks over and over and over again.”

Gallery, Carts, Kiosks and Portables hopes its products could help stadiums eventually reopen and make people feel more comfortable filling up empty venues.

“2020 has definitely been an interesting ride and learning experience as we pivot to offer the UV products," Gallery said.