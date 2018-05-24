DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based frac sand company has completed a project to boost capacity at its rail yard in the Eagle Ford Shale of South Texas.

OmniTRAX Energy Solutions held an event Thursday morning to showcase the reopening of three silos at its facility in Cotulla. Following more than $1 million of upgrades that began earlier this year, the silos can now hold more than 24,000 tons of frac sand combined.

The facility, off Stephenson Road in the Gardendale Rail Yard, also includes more than 18,000 feet of rail.

In a statement, OmniTRAX Energy Solutions President Pierre Luc Mathieu said the extra capacity will have a positive impact on the local economy and will reduce truck traffic in the region.

