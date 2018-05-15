Denver restaurants and attractions are featured in a New York Times travel story posted Wednesday, "In Denver, a Mile High but Down to Earth."

The article is part of a weekly series highlighting the Times' 52 Places to Go in 2018. Denver ranked No. 30 on that list.

Denver's food halls get a shout-out, including The Source in RiNo and Central Market.

NYT writer Jada Yuan, a Colorado native, also mentions Union Station, The Art, a Hotel — "You know a hotel is doing something right when museum directors ask if you’ve visited it" — and Denver's many art museums.

Check out more about the ART hotel at the Denver Business Journal.

