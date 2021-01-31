What will 2021 bring for Denver's office market?

Wait and see seems to be the consensus among many real estate reports.

DENVER — The pandemic shutdown of metro Denver offices for the past 10 months hasn’t created a fire sale on office space lease rates.

At least not yet.

The impact has been felt far and wide though Denver’s business industry as tenants are finding plenty of available space through subleases – 4.7 million square feet of it is available, according to the real estate frim CBRE. Landlords are feeling more pressure as vacancy rates for metro Denver climbed to 15.6%, the highest in 10 years, according to the Q4 2020 CBRE office report.

And the number of transactions dropped dramatically. There was 4.4 million square feet of office space leasing activity in 2020 – the lowest activity level in 20 years, according to Savills Q4 report. That’s a stunning 49 percent drop from 2019’s leasing activity level of 8.6 million square feet.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.