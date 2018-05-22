The sprawling Lakewood estate built in 1932 for Denver oilman Vernon "Moose" Taylor and his wife Ann is heading to auction.

The 19,373-square-foot European-manor-style home, with 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, sits on 64 acres with views of Mount Evans and the Front Range. It was designed by renowned Denver architect Burnham F. Hoyt, who designed Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Central Denver Public Library.

Taylor, who took over his family's oil gas and mining business, was one of the original investors in Vail. Ann was a fashion designer, model, pilot and an alternate on the U.S. Olympic ski team. Ann died in 2007 and Vernon died in 2013.

The Lakewood estate became a popular destination for the British royal family, and the Taylors hosted lavish parties for celebrity guests including Truman Capote, Gregory Peck, Gerald Ford and Henry Kissinger.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2s35VIE

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal