A luxury home recently hit the market in the exclusive Polo Club subdivision in Denver's Belcaro neighborhood.

Builder-built and owned in 2006, the home at 40 Polo Club Circle has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Its 13,043 finished square feet feature custom craftsmanship, classic architectural elements and a mix of stately and cozy rooms throughout.

Not only does the home have a gourmet chef's kitchen, a lavish master suite and plenty of entertaining space like many of Denver's luxury listings, it also has an elevator, nine fireplaces, a bar, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a second master suite and extra living space for house staff.

Perks beyond the indoor living space include a three-car garage and a backyard "oasis" with patios, courtyards and dining areas.

The home was listed on Aug. 8 for $6.65 million and was last sold for $5.25 million in 2012.

