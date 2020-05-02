DENVER — Denver is home to the nation’s seventh-highest technology salaries, according to a new study.

The average tech salary in Denver as of 2019 was $102,557, a 6.5% increase from the previous year, according to a survey of U.S.-based tech workers released by tech career site Dice. Denver and St. Louis (13.6%) had the greatest percentage increase among the top 10 cities.

Among the key employers contributing to Denver's tech salary growth are Amazon, Bank of America, Comcast and KPMG.

Across Colorado, tech salaries average $100,161, according to the report.

> Read more and see more Denver-area tech companies that are hiring at the Denver Business Journal.

RELATED: Denver-based coding bootcamp Galvanize acquired for $165M

RELATED: Denver Nuggets, Breckenridge Brewery team up for co-branded beer

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Politics